Everton want Diego Llorente, some fans react

Everton have been linked with a move for the La Liga defender Diego Llorente.
According to a report from AS (translated by SportWitness), Liverpool are keen on signing the player as well and they are looking to submit an offer.
The defender has a €50m buyout clause but Real Sociedad could accept an offer of around €30m.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Everton will have come up with a better offer if they are serious about the player.
Llorente could prove to be a decent signing for both teams. They are in need of defensive depth and the La Liga player would be ideal.
As per the report, the player’s agent is already working with the English clubs to try and build up the interest in his client.
Llorente has shown that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. The likes of Marco Silva could get the best out of him.
He is only 25-year-old and is yet to hit his peak. Even if Everton pay €30m for him, he has the time to justify that outlay.
Furthermore, the player can play as a defensive midfielder as well and his versatility will be a bonus for his suitors.
Wouldn’t mind Diego Llorente but it seems like the Reds have a better chance at signing him than Everton do. As always, taking every rumour with a pinch of salt. #efc
Been linked to Llorente a few times now. A Zouma alternative perhaps?! He’s a decent player tbf, offer Sociedad £20m and Sandro. It’s a great deal! 😉👍🏻👌🏼
As for Bruno Fernandes I would love him at us but can’t see it unfortunately….
