Everton vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal visit Everton on Sunday aiming to move back up to third place in the Premier League.
The Gunners head into the game fourth in the table, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur, but they will leapfrog their London rivals if they avoid defeat at Goodison Park.
Both sides triumphed 2-0 in their last game, with Arsenal beating Newcastle United and Everton defeating West Ham United.
Arsenal have dominated their recent top-flight meetings with the Toffees, winning seven of the last eight matches.
However, they have won just one of their last eight league games on the road, drawing three and losing four.
Unai Emery’s side have kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League games and are strongly fancied to pick up at least a point on Sunday.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
⚠ TEAM NEWS IS IN ⚠
And Marco has gone with the same starting XI that picked up three points last weekend!
COYB! 💪
— Everton (@Everton) April 7, 2019
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨
◼️ Elneny, Mkhitaryan come in
◼️ Iwobi, Ramsey move to bench
◼️ Xhaka, Koscielny out with injury
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 7, 2019
Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 17 league goals this season. Bet on the forward with MustardBet to score any time at 5/4.
Everton have won just seven of their 16 games at Goodison Park. A draw would be seen as a decent result and can be backed at odds of 5/2.
Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium back in September. Back them at 13/1 to repeat that scoreline on Sunday.