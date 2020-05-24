Everton very much in the race for Allan

Brazilian midfielder Allan has been linked with a move to Everton in the recent weeks.

As per reports (via Sportwitness), the player is up for sale this summer and Napoli are already looking at replacements.

The 29-year-old has worked with Ancelotti before and the Italian manages rates him highly.

Allan was a key player for Ancelotti during their time together at Napoli. It is no surprise that the Everton manager wants a reunion with Allan at Goodison Park.

However, there is no mention of any offer being made for the player from Everton.

It will be interesting to see if Everton come forward with a bid now.

Allan would be a tremendous signing for the Toffees. He has the quality to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

He showed his quality against the likes of Liverpool in the Champions League and he would improve most teams in the Premier League.

The report suggests that Everton are very much in the race for the player.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees can get the deal over the line now.

Allan is likely to be tempted to work with Ancelotti once again. Also, the chance to play in the Premier League is an alluring prospect.