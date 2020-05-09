Everton very interested in Jean-Clair Todibo

Everton are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.
As per Sport (via Sportwitness), Everton are very keen on the defender.
Barcelona have already received offers of around €25m for the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
Everton could certainly use someone like him next season. They need to tighten up at the back and Todibo has the talent to succeed in the Premier League.
He was outstanding against Inter Milan in the Champions League this season and he has impressed during his loan spell at Schalke as well.
Barcelona are unlikely to use him anytime soon and therefore a sale might be on the cards this summer. The Catalan giants could use him to raise some cash for this summer’s transfer window.
Everton have the means to afford the Frenchman and Ancelotti would be the ideal manager for him.
The Italian is a world-class coach and he could help Todibo fulfill his potential at Goodison Park. A move to Everton would be ideal for the player at this stage of his career.
He will be able to play regular first-team football under a world-class manager and the competition in the Premier League will help him grow as a player.
Everton aren’t the only ones after him and Inter Milan are thought to be keen as well. The Toffees should look to wrap up the transfer quickly if they are really keen on him.