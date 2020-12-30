Everton January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Everton have looked quite impressive in Carlo Ancelotti’s first full season at the club and the Toffees are very much in the title race so far.

They have picked up 29 points from 15 league matches and they are just three points behind cross-town rivals Liverpool, who sit on the top of the Premier League table.





Everton must look to make the most of the January transfer window and plug the gaps in this squad so that they can push their bitter rivals for the title.

Key areas that need strengthening

Everton need to add more creativity to their site and they have been overly reliant on Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has done very well since his move to Goodison Park but Everton have suffered in his absence.

They have been linked with the likes of Isco and it will be interesting to see if Ancelotti decides to raid Real Madrid once again.

Potential departures

Cenk Tosun has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton in the recent months and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees decide to cash in on him.

He has lost his starting berth at the club and the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will continue to be preferred ahead of him.

