Opinion: Everton should consider move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found a new lease of life under Carlo Ancelotti, there’s no hiding the fact that Everton do need to sign a top-class striker.
With Cenk Tosun being shipped out to Crystal Palace, there is room for a new arrival. With that in mind, Everton should consider making a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard who has been in terrific form for the Bhoys this season.
The 21-year-old joined Celtic initially on loan and later the club spent £10 million in 2018 to make his move permanent from Paris Saint-Germain.
After initial teething problems, Edouard has emerged as a key player for Celtic this season. He has scored 13 goals in 17 league games this term, and has proved to be one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership at the moment.
Brendan Rodgers said the youngster was a ‘game-changer’ when he signed him for the Bhoys. And he is now looking to bring him to Leicester City this January with a £30 million bid being lined up.
Everton should not hesitate to pounce on him. He is a young, highly-rated, big-match player, technically gifted and is growing with confidence every season. He can blossom into a top-class player under the guidance of a world-class manager like Ancelotti.