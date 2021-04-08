Everton tracking Bologna man who has attracted attention from Leverkusen & Milan

Everton are reportedly tracking Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has recently attracted interest from AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

Tomiyasu has had a meteoric rise in Serie A, having joined Bologna in 2019.

The Japanese defender started his career at Avispa Fukuoka before moving to Sint-Truiden for a nominal fee.

His performances then attracted attention from Bologna, who he signed for in an £8.1 million deal.

Since then, his market value has risen to £16.2m, according to Transfermarkt’s website.

The 22-year-old is now being touted as a potential target for Everton.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Everton are ‘following’ the player with Bologna searching for a potential replacement.

It is said that Milan have previously had a €15m bid rejected, with Bologna asking for €20m.

That asking price will be well within Everton’s budget for the summer transfer window, but they could have to fend off competition from Leverkusen, with the German club also said to be targeting Tomiyasu.

An Everton move for Tomiyasu could also hinge on Yerry Mina’s future, with reports suggesting the Toffees could sell the Colombian this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has also been linked with a move to Merseyside.

SL View – Do Everton need a new central defender?

Despite being well stacked in central defence, Everton continue to be linked with players in that position.

The Toffees have Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate at the club, with all of them performing pretty well this season.

Despite that, most Everton reports seem to revolve around central defenders.

Koulibaly, Tomiyasu and Nikola Maksimovic are all reported targets.

It would actually be a mistake for Everton to pursue another central defender when other positions require investment.

Right-back and right wing are two positions that do not have quality strength in depth, with players such as Seamus Coleman and Alex Iwobi not providing a big enough threat on that flank.

A new striker is also needed, with Carlo Ancelotti seemingly not trusting Joshua King despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin having struggled for goals lately.

Read: James Rodriguez – Carlo Ancelotti is the reason I joined Everton.