According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur ‘could join the race’ for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Chelsea have expressed an interest in the Brazilian star who is surplus to requirements at the Catalan club. La Liga expert Guillem Balague claimed recently that only Leicester City have shown genuine interest in signing the former Liverpool star.
Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona in the January transfer window of 2018 for a transfer fee of £145 million, but he has turned out to be a massive flop for the club.
Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich where he has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season. Bayern have an option to sign Coutinho permanently, but they are not willing to pay £105-£120m for him.
He has been targeted by several Premier League clubs with the Evening Standard claiming that Coutinho would be available at a cut-price fee of just £70 million this summer.
Everton and Manchester United have been linked with a move as well but the Mirror suggests that the Toffees are unlikely to make an effort due to their rivalry with Liverpool.
Barcelona have been in talks with Chelsea over a potential loan switch, but the Catalan giants want assurance that the Blues will sign him permanently. Chelsea are unsure about committing to such a deal which could give Spurs an advantage in the race to sign the Brazilian.