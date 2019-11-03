Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

It’s a battle of the underachievers on Sunday as Everton and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head in the Premier League.
The Toffees have won just three out of 10 in the league this term to spark talk that manager Marco Silva could be sacked.
Spurs have also been struggling for form leading to speculation about Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the club.
The North London club are unbeaten in their past 13 league games against Everton, with their last defeat coming back in 2012.
Spurs produced an outstanding performance at Goodison Park last term, romping to a comprehensive 6-2 victory.
However, they have failed to win any of their last 11 away games in the top flight and may have to settle for a point this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣
3️⃣ changes
3️⃣ changes
✅ Sidibe, Davies, Walcott start
— Everton (@Everton) November 3, 2019
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Lucas.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2019