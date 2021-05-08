Everton, Tottenham and West Ham keen on Nikola Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic has been linked with a move away from Fiorentina in recent months and Calciomercato believes that Everton, Tottenham and West Ham United are all in the race to sign the defender.

Fiorentina are reportedly hoping to recoup around €30 million for the defender and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Spurs, Everton and West Ham are willing to pay the asking price for the 23-year-old.





All three clubs need to improve their back four in the summer and Milenkovic would be a superb investment.

The 23-year-old has been very impressive in the Italian League and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender in future.

SL View: Milenkovic would fit right in at all three clubs

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is expected to be on his way out of the London club this summer and the 23-year-old Fiorentina defender could be his replacement.

Meanwhile, West Ham will also have to find a quality long term partner for Issa Diop.

As far as Everton are considered, they have two impressive centre backs in Michael Keane and Yerry Mina but the Colombian is unreliable in terms of fitness and Ancelotti must look to add more depth and quality to the position.

The chance to play in the Premier League is often tempting for players and it will be interesting to see if Milenkovic is keen on a move to England.

The player has a contract until the summer of 2022 and his suitors will be hoping to snap him up for less than the reported €30 million asking price this summer.

Read: Tottenham and Everton make enquiries for Premier League ace.