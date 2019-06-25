Everton target Santiago Arias comments on his future

Everton have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid full-back Santiago Arias.
The Colombian had a mixed season with the La Liga outfit last year and he could be a good signing for the Toffees.
Everton certainly need an upgrade on Seamus Coleman now and Arias would be ideal.
Despite his form for Atletico, he has shown that he has the quality. He has been impressive for his country in the Copa America so far.
Arias would improve Marco Silva’s defence and he would also add a new dimension to the side going forward.
It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to pull it off. However, the player’s recent comments to Marca will worry the Everton fans.
It seems that Arias is not ready to give up on his Atletico Madrid career just yet. The player wants to play more games with them and he wants to prove himself in Spain.
He said to Marca: “It’s an honour to have played 33 matches this season with Atletico Madrid in Spain. Obviously, I want to play more, but we will go step by step. I want to play here in Copa America and give what I can. I am focused on the national team and on having a good Copa America tournament. Later we will see what will happen with Atletico Madrid. Now I have a contract with Atletico and I have to wait to see what the club says.”
The Premier League side must now look to persuade the player with a lucrative package. They need a quality full back to complete their back four and Arias certainly fits the profile.
Silva must do everything in his power to make the move happen.