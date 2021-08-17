Everton target Samuel Umtiti could have contract terminated by Barcelona

Everton target Samuel Umtiti could be sacked by Barcelona according to a report from Sport.

The Toffees are keen to sign the 31-capped France international according to a report from Sport.

And it seems as though the door may well now be wide open for Rafa Benitez to bring the 27-year-old Barcelona centre-back to Goodison Park.

Central defence is certainly an area where the Spaniard will want to bolster before the transfer window slams shut.

Umtiti to be dismissed by Barca?

Sport claims that Barcelona threatened to unilaterally terminate the Frenchman’s contract because of his poor attitude.

Whilst that doesn’t bode well for the Toffees from the perspective that his commitment would be in question, at least Rafa should have no problem bringing the former Lyon man to Merseyside, if that is indeed what he wants to do.

In Umtiti’s heyday, he was a truly brilliant player.

A combination of injuries problems and poor form have marred his last two years at the Camp Nou, however.

The Sun claimed last year that Barca wanted around £30 million for Umtiti. So if they do decided to sever ties with the France international, Everton could be tempted to sign him for absolutely nothing.

His disciplinary problems will be a real red flag for the Toffees hierarchy. Sometimes you have to take a risk, however.

And Umiti might just be a useful addition for Everton this summer.

Read also: Everton will have to shell out £26m for EURO 2020 winner