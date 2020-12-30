Everton target Sami Khedira in England for transfer talks

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has been linked with a move to the Premier League and the German midfielder is thought to be on Everton’s radar.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Italian club and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.





Everton could certainly use some depth in the defensive midfield and Khedira could prove to be a superb short term addition.

The former World Cup winner has worked with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and the Everton manager knows his strengths and weaknesses.

According to Gazzetta, the Juventus midfielder is now in England to speak to multiple Premier League clubs regarding a January move.

Sami #Khedira è in Inghilterra, in permesso concesso dalla Juve, per parlare con alcune squadre di Premier. L’Everton è sempre interessato. Sami Khedira is in England, as agreed with #Juve, to talk with more than one Premier League team. #Everton still interested. @Gazzetta_it — luca bianchin (@lucabianchin7) December 30, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince the former World Cup winner to join them next month.

With Gbamin injured, Khedira would be a smart signing for the Toffees and his leadership and winning experience would prove to be invaluable for the Everton dressing room.

Khedira has the quality to play at the top level and the Premier League could be a tempting challenge for him. Ancelotti’s presence at the club could further tip the scales in Everton’s favour.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Everton will be hoping to challenge for European football this season and players like Khedira could make a big difference with their mentality and experience on and off the pitch.