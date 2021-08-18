Everton target Matthew Hoppe could be available for €4.5m

Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe has been linked with a move away from Germany this summer and Everton are keen on signing him along with Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.

According to Bild, the American striker is valued at €8 million but none of his suitors have shown a willingness to part with that kind of money for the youngster.

The report adds that a fee of around €4.5 million would also be considered as good business for the German club who are under immense financial pressure.

Schalke have enormous debt (€217m) and they will have to sell some players in order to avoid a point deduction.

It is evident that the selling club is desperate and the likes of Everton will look to make the most of this opportunity and snap up Hoppe on a bargain this summer.

The talented young American is highly rated and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long term investment for the Premier League club.

Hoppe has been a key part of Schalke’s first team and despite his tender age, he could be a useful addition to the Everton squad in the short term as well. The 20-year-old picked up seven goals and two assists last season.

The reported €4.5 million (£3.8m) fee could look like an absolute bargain in the long run if the young striker manages to fulfil his potential at Goodison Park.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can fend off the competition from the Dutch trio and secure the player services in the coming days.

Read: Everton can secure bargain £17.1m deal for midfielder.