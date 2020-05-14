Everton submit offer for Wendel

Everton are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Wendel this summer.
As per Esporte News Mundo (via Sportwitness), the Toffees have submitted an offer for the player last week.
The report adds that Carlo Ancelotti has personally phoned the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can agree on a deal with Sporting. They are not the only ones after Wendel this summer.
Napoli have submitted an offer as well and their offer is thought to be higher.
Everton need to add more quality to their midfield and Wendel could be a solid addition. He has done well for Sporting so far and the 22-year-old is ready to make a step up.
The Premier League would be a challenge for him but he seems ready for it.
Although he has just 2 goals and 2 assists to his name this season, his performances have been impressive.
The Brazilian can play in a number of positions and Everton will benefit from his versatility. The 22-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder or the advanced playmaker.
He has the technical ability to dominate games from the centre of the park and Ancelotti could build his midfield around the Brazilian.