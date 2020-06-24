Everton submit offer for Philippe Coutinho

Everton are looking to bring in the former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho.

The 28-year-old midfielder has failed to live up to the expectations at Barcelona and he was on loan at Bayern Munich this season.





It seems that the Catalan giants are keen on cashing in on him this summer. As per reports (via Express), Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to bring the player to England.

Everton have already submitted an offer for the player but Barcelona do not find it acceptable. It will be interesting to see if the Toffees return with an improved offer in the coming weeks.

As per the reports, Everton lodged an £18m loan bid which included an additional £5m worth of add-ons. Meanwhile, Barcelona want the £23m paid in full at the start.

It remains to be seen whether the two sides can come to an agreement soon.

Coutinho could prove to be a stunning addition to Everton’s attack if Ancelotti manages to pull off the transfer. Despite his struggles at Barcelona, he is a world-class player on his day.

He will add flair, creativity and goals to the Everton attack. Coutinho is also a proven matchwinner. He has shown his ability time and again at Liverpool.

If he can regain his confidence, he could succeed in the Premier League once again.

Here is what the Everton fans think about the links.

That will b with option to buy on it I would snap there hands off quality player — ste shirley (@ste_shirley) June 23, 2020

Can’t see it happening, would be a quality signing tho! — 𝚂𝚎𝚊𝚗 (@Sean88999) June 23, 2020

If true the fume would be a beautiful sight to witness — Chris (@Everton__Chris) June 23, 2020

I hope this is true. — Stu Walsh (@stuwalsh1) June 23, 2020

Just pay it — Adam Byrne (@AdamByrne_90) June 23, 2020