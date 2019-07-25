Blog Columns Site News Everton submit offer for Moise Kean

Everton are interested in signing Moise Kean from Juventus this summer.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Toffees have now submitted a €35m (£31m) offer for the young striker.

He claims that Juventus are holding out for a fee in the region of €40m and they want a buyback clause in his deal as well.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.

Everton could certainly use a quality number nine and Kean would be a superb signing. Marco Silva has been relying on Richarlison for goals and he will have to add more depth to the position now.

Kean has the talent to develop into a world-class player and it remains to be seen whether Everton are willing to match Juventus’ demands.

The youngster has the potential to justify his €40m asking price but the buyback clause could be a bit of a problem for the English club.

They will not want to lose Kean once he has developed into a star. However, if the buyback is set at a very high amount, it could be worth considering.

Everton signed Lukaku for a similar fee in the past and then sold him for a huge profit to Manchester United. Kean could be a similar acquisition.

