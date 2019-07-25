Everton submit offer for Moise Kean

Everton are interested in signing Moise Kean from Juventus this summer.
According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Toffees have now submitted a €35m (£31m) offer for the young striker.
He claims that Juventus are holding out for a fee in the region of €40m and they want a buyback clause in his deal as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
Everton could certainly use a quality number nine and Kean would be a superb signing. Marco Silva has been relying on Richarlison for goals and he will have to add more depth to the position now.
Kean has the talent to develop into a world-class player and it remains to be seen whether Everton are willing to match Juventus’ demands.
The youngster has the potential to justify his €40m asking price but the buyback clause could be a bit of a problem for the English club.
They will not want to lose Kean once he has developed into a star. However, if the buyback is set at a very high amount, it could be worth considering.
Everton signed Lukaku for a similar fee in the past and then sold him for a huge profit to Manchester United. Kean could be a similar acquisition.