Everton submit offer for Maxi Gomez

Everton are thought to be interested in the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
The striker has been linked with Valencia and West Ham in the recent weeks. Now a local Valencia journalist is claiming that the Toffees have made their move for the Uruguayan.
Apparently, Everton’s offer is around €40.5m.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Gomez is clearly a man in demand and he would be a superb addition to both Everton and West Ham.
The Uruguayan has done well in La Liga over the last two seasons and he seems ready to make the step up.
His style of play should allow him to settle into the Premier League with ease.
Everton need someone like him next season and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Marco Silva is reliant on Richarlison for goals but the Brazilian is best suited to a free role. Everton need to bring in a quality forward to lead their line and Gomez would be ideal.
He scored 13 goals in La Liga last season and Gomez would be an upgrade on the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Tosun.
