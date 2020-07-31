Everton submit offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton have submitted an offer for the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes recently.

According to Claudio Russo from CalcioNapoli24, the Premier League side have made a €30m (£27m) offer for the player.





Napoli are keen on the player as well but they cannot match that offer. It seems that the Italian side could miss out on the Brazilian now.

Everton need to improve their back four this summer and a signing like Gabriel would make perfect sense. The Lille star has been very impressive this past season and he would certainly improve the Toffees at the back.

Gabriel could partner the likes of Keane or Mina next season. His composure and reading of the game will certainly help Ancelotti’s team build from the back. Everton have missed someone with that skillset since the departure of John Stones.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can wrap up the transfer in the coming weeks now. They shouldn’t have any problems agreeing on personal terms with the player. The Toffees have the resources to offer him a far better deal than Lille.

The 22-year-old is a mercurial talent and someone like Ancelotti could help him achieve his potential at Goodison Park.