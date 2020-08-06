Everton submit offer for Everton Soares, Ancelotti has spoken to the player

Everton have apparently submitted an offer for the Gremio attacker Everton Soares.

As per UOL (h/t Sportwitness), the Brazilian club have confirmed that they are in talks with Benfica for the player and that they have received an offer from the Premier League side.





The outlet also claims that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to the player on the phone.

However, Soares prefers to join the Portuguese side this summer. It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince him to move to Goodison Park instead.

The Toffees might be able to offer him more money than Benfica and the chance to play in the Premier League is tempting as well.

Everton need to improve their attacking options this summer and the 24-year-old could prove to be a superb addition. He will add more depth and quality to the side. Soares bagged 20 goals last season.

A manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help improve his game as well and the move would be beneficial for the player’s career as well.

Reports claim that Everton’s offer is similar to that of Benfica’s and it seems that the transfer could come down to the player’s wishes in the end.