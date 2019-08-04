Everton submit offer for Abdoulaye Doucoure, some fans react

Everton are interested in signing the Watford midfielder Doucoure this summer.
According to RMC Sport, the Toffees have submitted a £32m offer for the box-to-box midfielder.
Doucoure has done well in the Premier League with the Hornets and he would be a superb addition to Silva’s midfield.
The Everton manager has worked with Doucoure before and he knows all about the player. Doucoure could complete Everton’s midfield trio.
Gbamin and Gomes are expected to start the season and Doucoure could be the third midfielder. He will add drive and presence to the Everton midfield.
According to RMC, Everton’s offer for the 26-year-old player has been rejected but they plan to return with an improved offer soon.
Silva wants to sign the player at all costs this summer.
Everton have sold Gueye to PSG this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off the Doucoure transfer in the remaining days of the window.
The Toffees have signed the likes of Delph and Moise Kean this summer as well.
Here is how their fans have reacted to the Doucoure news.
This signing could mean we move to a flat three across the middle this season, which I am personally a big fan of. I rate Doucoure, brings energy to the midfield, just need them attacking signings through the door and we could really push on this season.#EFC
— The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) August 3, 2019
Delph has shown yet again that his injury record means we need to have strength in depth
— Dave Webb (@davedoubleu57) August 3, 2019
Gomes- Gbamin- Doucourè
Would mean the end of sigurdsson.
— . (@Dxvies) August 3, 2019
Join silva army 👍👌⚽️😀
— Jesudian Chelliah (@Jesudian15) August 3, 2019
Great player
— fox (@michaelsgfox) August 3, 2019