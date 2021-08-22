Everton submit bid for Rangers defender Nathan Patterson

Everton have reportedly submitted an offer to sign the Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson before the transfer window closes.

Apparently, the offer was submitted on Friday according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the Scottish club and he has been outstanding for them when he has had to deputise for captain James Tavernier.

Patterson is immensely talented and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to Everton could help accelerate his development and he would get to work with top-class players and a superb manager in Rafael Benitez.

Everton’s need for a quality right-back is no secret and they will have to find a quality long term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the likes of Denzel Dumfries in recent months but they failed to sign the Dutch international.

Patterson could prove to be a superb long term investment for them and the 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League full-back.

However, Rangers are under no pressure to cash in on their prized prospect.

The transfer window is nearing its conclusion and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement regarding a summer move for the talented young full-back.

