Everton striker Tosun believes that Marco Silva’s style suits him

Everton striker Cenk Tosun believes that the managerial style of new Toffees boss Marco Silva suits him.
Former Watford boss Silva was appointed to succeed Sam Allardyce as manager of the Merseyside club.
Allardyce was appointed last season after Ronald Koeman was sacked and the veteran manager managed to achieve his mandate of helping the club to avoid relegation after they made a slow start to the last campaign.
However, Big Sam was criticized for the style of play which he brought to the club and this was what ultimately led to his sacking.
Tosun arrived at the Toffees during the January transfer window under Allardyce.
Everton have started the season modestly.
While they are undefeated, they have drawn three of their games and only won one.
They will be targeting nothing less than European football this season.
First-choice striker Tosun is excited about the signings that the club made during the summer transfer window.
The Turkey international told Yenisafak as reported by Sports Witness: “The club has made good transfers. Well, they’re good, they’re adapting,”
“Our manager changed, there is a younger, hungry coach. He plays an offensive game. Of course, this is my business. This year we play football a little better.”