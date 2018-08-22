Everton striker Oumar Niasse wants to join Galatasaray

According to reports from Skor, Everton striker Oumar Niasse is looking to leave the club at the end of this month with Turkish giants Galatasaray keen to sign him.
Gala are looking to sign a centre-forward with Bafetimbi Gomis expected to leave this month. Gomis has been a huge success for the Turkish club, and the report claims that they are looking at Niasse to fill his boots.
Everton have the likes of Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as two natural centre forwards and it seems Marco Silva has already given Niasse the green signal to make his move before the end of this month.
The Senegal striker has endured a frustrating spell at the Merseyside club since his £13 million move from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016.
He made only 12 Premier League starts for the Toffees and has managed only 13 minutes of action in Everton’s opening two Premier League games.
Niasse, who is on £55k-per-week wages at Everton, scored eight goals in 10 Premier League starts last season, but Silva probably doesn’t rate him highly.
In a free-flowing attacking Everton side, he would struggle to get regular games. At 28, he has plenty of football left in him, and a move away from Everton, where he would get regular games, will be beneficial for him.