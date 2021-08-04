Everton striker Moise Kean on Inter Milan’s shortlist to replace Romelu Lukaku

Everton striker Moise Kean has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan this summer, Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti claims.

Lukaku is currently the subject of interest from Chelsea, and the European champions are making progress towards landing his signature.

They recently failed with a bid of around €100 million plus Marcos Alonso. An additional €20m could potentially seal the deal.

Amidst this, the Nerazzurri are lining up a potential replacement, and Kean is one of the players at the top of their wishlist to replace Lukaku.

Sportslens view:

Kean joined the Toffees from Juventus with a big reputation in 2019, but struggled in his debut season with just two goals from 33 outings.

The 21-year-old was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain last term. He managed to redeem himself with 17 goals from 41 appearances.

Les Parisiens are keen on re-signing him, but a deal has failed to materialise with the Toffees reluctant to sanction another loan deal.

The Merseyside outfit have placed a €45m price tag on the striker’s head, and may decide to keep him unless the asking price is met.

Inter have been fancied to part ways with Lukaku if they receive around €120m in cash. Kean could be a quality long-term investment.

He does not have the scoring pedigree of Lukaku, but has plenty of potential. He has previously made a good impression for Juventus.

Kean bagged eight goals in 21 outings for the Bianconeri. He could relish the opportunity to return to the Italian top-flight ahead of next season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

