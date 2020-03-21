Everton striker Cenk Tosun delivers recovery update on Twitter

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has posted a brilliant heartfelt message on Twitter where he has urged all his fans to stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the entire world.
Tosun, who joined Everton in the January transfer window of 2018 from Bekistas for a reported fee of £27 million, has struggled badly at the Merseyside club. He has just managed 10 goals in 51 games for the Toffees, and currently has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Moise Kean.
The Turkish striker joined Crystal Palace on loan in January, however, he was sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up during training. He returned to Everton for rehabilitation once surgery had been completed.
Tosun has urged everyone to stay at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic and posted a picture of himself where he is standing with his daughter on his crutches.
Evinizde kalın, güvende kalın 🙌 Gördüğünüz gibi benim başka bir seçeneğim yok zaten 😂🤷♂️🤕
Stay home, stay safe 🏡 As you see I don’t have much of a choice 😂🤷♂️🤕 pic.twitter.com/dNvmUxUJMJ
— Cenk Tosun (@CenkTosun_) March 21, 2020
Tosun faces an uncertain future at Everton. Crystal Palace had an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently before his injury took place. According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, an exit for Tosun could be on the cards depending on his recovery time.