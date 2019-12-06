Everton star Richarlison reacts to Marco Silva’s sacking

Everton star Richarlison has paid an emotional tribute to Marco Silva following his departure.
Silva has been sacked by Everton after a poor start to the season. The Toffees crashed to a 5-2 defeat at Anfield earlier this week and Silva was given his marching orders the next day.
Richarlison tweeted that he will always be grateful to Silva and that he would never forget what the former Toffees boss did for him.
His tweet read: “Thanks for everything, teacher! Especially for the care and attention that made me grow and become better in every way. I will never forget everything you did for me. I’ll always be in the crowd”.
Silva managed Richarlison at Watford and he brought the Brazilian with him to Everton as well. There is no doubt that he has played a key role in the striker’s development over the last few seasons.
Despite his sacking, Silva’s talent as a manager is beyond question. He has the tools to develop into a quality manager.
He is still quite young and he will get better with experience.
It will be interesting to see who comes in to replace him at Everton now. Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as the caretaker manager for now.
The Toffees must look to bring in a quality, proven manager if they want to keep their top stars and attract new talent at the club.