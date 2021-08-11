Everton slash asking price for right-back Jonjoe Kenny

Everton are prepared to listen to offers of around £5 million for Jonjoe Kenny if they sign a new right-back this summer, Football Insider reports.

Kenny has been on the fringes of the first-team squad in recent years, and he was loaned out to Celtic during the back end of last season.

The Toffees are searching for a new right-back to provide cover and competition to Seamus Coleman, and they have been linked with multiple names.

Kenny was valued at £7m at the turn of the year. With 11 months left on his contract, he could be sold for £5m if a new right-back is recruited.

Sportslens view:

At the beginning of the summer, the Toffees were heavily linked with PSV Eindhoven’s Denzel Dumfries, and talks were planned after Euro 2020.

The Dutchman ended up having a superb tournament despite Netherlands’ early exit. PSV are now holding out for a fee of around £20m.

This has put the Toffees off. They are now eyeing a deal for Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta, who has also been linked with Celtic.

A £3m fee could be sufficient to land him. This could pave the way for the departure of Kenny, who is not in the plans of Rafael Benitez.

The 24-year-old bagged four assists in 16 outings for Celtic earlier this year. It remains to be seen whether they approach to re-sign him.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Arsenal have free run to sign Kieran Trippier after Manchester United cool their interest.