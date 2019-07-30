Everton shouldn’t pay £20m to sign Lemina, report is worrying

Everton have been linked with a move for Mario Lemina as a potential replacement for Idrissa Gueye, but the 25-year-old wouldn’t be a good acquisition. Lemina has struggled for consistency ever since his 2017-move to Southampton and may not be able to fill the shoes of Gueye as a result.
The Gabon international has a £20m asking price which is too steep for a player who’s surplus to requirements at St Mary’s. Lemina joined Southampton from Juventus in 2017 and has gone on to make 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating four goals.
The £65k-per-week midfielder suffered an abdominal injury in 2019 that limited his Premier League appearances to three – Lemina was out of action between January and mid-April. Everton could do a lot better than the 25-year-old and are believed to have their sights set on Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
Marcel Brands pulled off a masterstroke bringing Fabian Delph to Goodison Park for £10m, but he should avoid paying twice that fee for a player that Southampton supporters frequently criticise. Lemina does have ability, but he’s been accused of lacking application which may be why Ralph Hassenhuttl wants to be rid of him.
