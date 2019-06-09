Everton should sign Aarons

Marco Silva could be on the hunt for a right-back this summer as Everton don’t have any cover for Seamus Coleman. Jonjoe Kenny and Kurt Zouma deputised at right-back when Coleman was absent, but the former has been linked with a move to Burnley, Crystal Palace and Schalke while the latter has returned to parent club Chelsea.
Coleman is expected to be first-choice next season, but Everton could benefit from having a younger understudy to afford him a rest for some games and eventually replace him. Max Aarons could be the ideal signing. The 19-year-old was outstanding for Norwich City last season and has an affordable asking price – £15m.
Everton will have a lot of competition for his signature, however. Aarons has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, but the Toffees are a more attractive proposition. Aarons only has one season under his belt after signing his first professional contract and may not walk into a top-six Premier League side yet.
Joining a side lower down the table who want to develop young talent could be a better move. Everton have a lot of young players – Jonjoe Kenny (22), Mason Holgate (22), Tom Davies (20), Richarlison (22), Ademola Lookman (21) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (22) – and are looking to lower the squad’s average age this summer.
Aarons would be perfect for them and could flourish under Silva.
