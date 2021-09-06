Everton should look to sign Serge Aurier

Everton defender Seamus Coleman picked up an injury against Azerbaijan on Saturday and he is set to miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday evening.

The true extent of the injury is yet to be revealed but the news will come as a major blow for Everton who are already lacking in depth as far as the right-back position is concerned.

The Toffees needed to bring in a quality right-back option this summer but they failed to do so and it could prove to be a costly mistake for them.

The 32-year-old Everton defender was unlikely to play every week anyway and Marcel Brands should have signed someone who could replace Coleman in the long run.

Jonjoe Kenny could step in as an alternative for Coleman but the drop off in quality will certainly weaken the side.

The Toffees still have an opportunity to correct their mistake and they should look to bring in Serge Aurier on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old Ivorian terminated his contract with Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window and he could prove to be a quality short term option for Rafael Benitez’s side.

There is no doubt that Aurier is a far better defender compared to Kenny and he could compete with Coleman for the starting berth at Goodison Park. Furthermore, there have been reports that the player is keen on staying in England.

On a free transfer, it would be and no-risk signing for the Toffees and they could cash in on him next summer if he fails to impress. It could be a gamble worth taking.

