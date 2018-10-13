Everton should look to sign Samir Nasri

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.
Reports claimed that Everton are keen on signing the French playmaker on a free transfer. However, Liverpool Echo are now reporting that the Merseyside club aren’t interested.
Samir Nasri is a free agent right now and the midfielder is currently serving a ban for the use of prohibited drugs. The 31-year-old will be free to join a club next month once the suspension is over.
It will be interesting to see if a Premier League club makes a move for the player this season.
Nasri can be a top class player when he is truly motivated and he could prove to be a massive bargain on a free transfer.
Everton are missing a playmaker like him and if Silva can convince the club hierarchy to make a move for the Frenchman, it could prove to be a masterstroke.
The Toffees could use his flair and creativity in the midfield. Also, his ability to carry the ball up the pitch is something Everton are missing right now.
Nasri’s arrival will mean more service for the likes of Tosun, Richarlison and Walcott. He could be the man to kick-start Everton’s season and propel them to a respectable finish.