Everton should look to sign Emiliano Buendia in January

Emiliano Buendia has been outstanding for Norwich this season.
The 22 year old Argentine has shown that he is good enough to shine at this level.
His passing, intelligence, one touch play and link up has been very good. Furthermore, his ability to play in a number of positions make him quite useful.
Everton could certainly use someone like him right now.
He could fill the creative void left by Gomes. Also, he will give Silva some much needed tactical flexibility.
Buendia can play in midfield, as the number ten as well as a winger.
Everton must do everything in their power to sign the Norwich star in January. He has the potential to be a star at this level and he could make an immediate impact as well.
Buendia could be tempted to join a big club like Everton as well.
However, the Toffees will have to pay up for his services. Norwich won’t want to sell their key player for cheap.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January. There is no doubt that Buendia would be the type of signing that could transform Everton completely.
The Toffees have started the season poorly and they could use a boost in January.