Everton should look to sign David Neres from Ajax

Everton should look to raid Dutch outfit Ajax for David Neres this summer.
The 22-year-old Brazilian has had a very good season in Eredivisie so far and he could be the man to complete Marco Silva’s attack next season.
Neres has 11 goals and 10 assists for Ajax this season and Everton are one of the clubs looking at him.
The Toffees are in desperate need of a right-sided winger and Neres would be ideal. He could form a lethal attacking trio alongside his compatriots Richarlison and Bernard.
The likes of Walcott have been quite underwhelming all season and Silva needs to bring in an upgrade.
Everton must improve their attack in order to qualify for the Europa League.
Neres will add pace, flair and goals to Everton’s attack. The Ajax ace is a fantastic dribbler and he is a good finisher as well.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince Ajax to sell the player. The Dutch side have always been willing sellers for the right price.
The Toffees have a good defence and midfield (provided they sign Gomes) in place. Neres would complete their attacking unit.
As per reports from UOL, the wide forward is valued at around €50million. Apparently, the player has been promised that he will be allowed to move on if the right offer comes in.
Everton have the resources to pull off a transfer like this and Silva must do everything in his power to convince Moshiri to break the bank for Neres.
The 22-year-old is a prodigious talent who is likely to develop into a world-class attacker in future. The reported asking price could look like a bargain pretty soon.