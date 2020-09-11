Everton set to submit offer for Santiago Arias

Everton are looking to sign the Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias this summer.

The 28 year old is not a key player for the Spanish outfit and he has to leave the La Liga club in order to play regular first team football.





A move to Everton could be the ideal next step in his career. The Colombian is likely to play more often at Goodison Park and a world class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help him regain his form and confidence.

Furthermore, a move to Everton could reunite Arias with his international teammates Yerry Mina and James Rodriguez.

Everton director Marcel Brands knows the player well from their time together at PSV.

According to reports, Everton are set to submit an offer for the 28 year old soon and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the Spanish outfit to sell the defender to them before the transfer window closes.

Everton realizará en las próximas horas una oferta al Atlético de Madrid para contar con el colombiano Santiago Arias. Se cayó el acuerdo que tenía con Djibril Sidibé, que regresa a Mónaco — Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) September 10, 2020

Everton need to find an alternative to Seamus Coleman this summer and Arias would be a quality addition to their back four. The Toffees signed Sidibe on loan last year but the player has now returned to Monaco.

It will be interesting to see if Arias can adapt to the Premier League quickly and made an immediate impact if the transfer goes through.