Everton set to submit offer for Hirving Lozano

Everton are interested in signing the Napoli winger Hirving Lozano this summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled to produce his best football in Italy and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.





Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the player before and he knows what the Mexican will offer if he moves to Goodison Park. The Everton boss could help the former PSV star regain his form and confidence.

Everton are keen on improving their attacking options this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can convince Napoli to sell the winger to them. The two clubs have recently worked on the Allan transfer and Everton will hope to persuade Napoli to sell them another player now.

The Toffees need some pace and flair in the wide areas and Lozano would add just that. He can score goals from the wide positions as well and that would be a bonus for Everton.

According to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, the Premier League side will submit an official offer to Napoli for the winger.

It will be interesting to see if the offer is good enough to convince the Serie A giants in the coming weeks.