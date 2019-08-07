Blog Columns Site News Everton set to submit a ‘very big’ offer for Wilfried Zaha

7 August, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are not prepared to give up on Wilfried Zaha just yet.

We covered reports earlier today claiming that the Toffees have had a £70m plus McCarthy and Tosun bid rejected for the Crystal Palace winger.

According to Jason Burt from The Telegraph, the Merseyside outfit are set to return with another offer now. He claims that it could be a ‘very big’ offer.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Palace this time. The Eagles apparently value the winger at £80m.

It would be a club-record signing for Everton. However, there is no doubt that Everton could use someone like Zaha in their attack.

The 26-year-old Palace star will improve them instantly next season and take them to another level.

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the league and he will add creativity, pace, flair and goals to the side. He managed to score 10 goals last season.

Silva has already signed a good young striker in Moise Kean and Zaha’s arrival would complete Everton’s attack.

The Toffees will want to challenge for the European places next season and signings like these will give them a great chance.

