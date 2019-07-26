Everton set to submit £60m bid for Wilfried Zaha

Everton are all set to submit a £60m bid for Wilfried Zaha.
According to Sky Sports, the Toffees are also willing to offer a player as a part of the deal.
It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are open to the offer. They are under no pressure to sell the 26-year-old after the Wan-Bissaka transfer.
The London club value Zaha at around £80m and it would be surprising if they decided to accept £20m less from Everton.
Zaha has already informed Palace of his desire to leave the club and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well.
There is no doubt that Zaha would be a tremendous signing for the Toffees if they manage to pull it off.
Silva needs a winger like him and he would transform Everton’s attack completely with his pace and flair.
As for the player, it would be a step up as well. Everton are certainly a better side and a more ambitious club.
According to Metro, the player is keen on a move to Everton as well.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs manage to reach an agreement now. If the deal goes through, it would be Everton’s club record signing.