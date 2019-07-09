Everton set to make their move for Malcom

Everton are interested in signing the Barcelona winger Malcom this summer.
According to a report from RMC (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees are expected to submit an offer for the Brazilian.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to agree on a deal for the Barcelona player in the coming weeks.
Malcom hasn’t been a regular for the Spanish champions and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. Everton could be the ideal move for him right now.
The Toffees need to add more quality to their wide areas and Malcom is likely to get a lot of game time at Goodison Park. He would also be an upgrade on the likes of Theo Walcott.
The move makes sense for all parties and it will be interesting to see what happens now.
The report from RMC claims that Everton’s offer will be in excess of €35m. Barcelona paid around €40m for the player and if the report is genuine, they should be delighted with that offer from Everton.
Malcom has hardly made an impact at the club and Barcelona are highly unlikely to make a profit on the 22-year-old. If Everton offer anything close to €40m, the Spanish giants should look to accept it.
Quality, him richarlison and Bernard alternating during the game #schoolofsamba
— stephen phillips (@stevephillps81) July 8, 2019
No hes a winger which we also need. And a left footed one
— Luke wilko (@lukeWilko1878) July 8, 2019
Richarlison will be the New R9 this season, centre firework i reckon 👊🏻🔥💙
— Local Stuntman (@SCOA22) July 8, 2019
Let’s be honest we r probs being used as another smoke screen
— dylan davies (@dylanjd14) July 8, 2019
I can believe this and hope it’s true. Another top player that has lost his way at Barca but would be sound for us
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) July 8, 2019