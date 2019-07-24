Everton set to hold talks for Zaha this week

Everton are set to hold talks for the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this week.
According to Sky Sports, the Toffees are keen on the former Manchester United wide player and they are not ready to give up on him just yet.
Zaha has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well and the Palace star wants to join the Gunners. However, Unai Emery’s side haven’t come close to matching the Eagles’ asking price.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a substantial bid for Zaha now.
They certainly have the finances to pull off a marquee signing with Moshiri at the helm. Zaha would be a tremendous addition to Silva’s attack.
The Palace ace is one of the best wingers in the league and he will add some much-needed pace and flair to Everton’s attack. He scored 10 goals for Palace last season.
Everton have a good core at their disposal but they need a couple of game changers to take them to the next level. Zaha is one of those players who will win them games all by himself.
If they can convince Palace to sell the player, it would be a massive coup for them.
As for the player’s wishes, Everton will be a step up from Palace and if they offer him lucrative wages, it wouldn’t be too hard to tempt him to Goodison Park.