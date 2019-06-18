Everton set to bid for Moise Kean

Everton are looking to sign a quality striker this summer and they have identified Moise Kean as a target.
The highly-rated Juventus youngster impressed with his cameos last season and the Toffees want to sign him.
As per Calciomercato, they are set to submit a £26m bid for the striker.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line. Kean is very highly rated at Juventus and the Italian giants are under no pressure to sell.
It seems highly unlikely that they will accept the bid.
Everton should try and sign the player on loan if they really want him this summer. Kean needs regular game time and that is not available at Juventus.
The Serie A champions might be more willing to loan him out for a season or two to aid his development.
Silva needs to add a goalscorer to his side this summer. Richarlison is the only reliable forward at his disposal right now.
It will be interesting to see who Everton move for if their bid for Kean is turned down.
If they manage to pull it off somehow, it would be quite a coup for them. Kean is a world-class talent and he is destined to reach the top of the game.