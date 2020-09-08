Everton set to announce the signing of Abdoulaye Doucoure today

Everton are closing in the signing of Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford.

The 27-year-old has been highly impressive for the Hornets over the last couple of seasons and he should prove to be a quality addition to Ancelotti’s midfield.





Everton have already signed Allan and Rodriguez this summer and Doucoure could take their midfield to a whole new level. He will add drive, presence and defensive cover to the midfield.

It will be interesting to see how he performs at Everton next season. He might need some time to adapt to Ancelotti’s style but his Premier League experience should help him settle in quickly.

According to Sky Sports, the transfer should be confirmed later today.

Everton have been very active in the market so far and it will be interesting to see if they can improve their defence before the transfer window shuts.

The Toffees will be hoping to challenge for European qualification next season and they cannot hope to achieve that with their current back four.

Everton must look to bring in a quality right back and a centre back this summer. They have been linked with the likes of Tomori and Florenzi in the recent weeks.