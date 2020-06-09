Everton seriously interested in Saint-Étienne’s Denis Bouanga

Everton have recently been linked with a move for the Saint-Etienne winger Denis Bouanga.

As per Le 10 sport, the Premier League club are serious about signing the player this summer.





Bouanga is valued at around €15m and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees are willing to submit an offer for him.

Everton are not the only ones after Bouanga this summer.

Apparently, Rennes are keen on signing the winger as well and they have already submitted an offer of around €12m.

Saint-Etienne are aware of the interest from Everton and they are now waiting for the Merseyside outfit to make their move.

It is evident that they want to sell Bouanga to the highest bidder this summer.

Everton could use certainly use some depth in the wide areas and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality signing.

With the likes of Theo Walcott on the decline, Ancelotti needs to improve his wide attacking options.

Bernard and Iwobi are not enough for a club wishing to qualify for European football.

The report claims that the French outfit believes that Everton will submit an offer soon and the Toffees are currently preparing the offer.

Bouanga has 10 goals and 3 assists in Ligue 1 this season.