Everton send scouts to watch Yacine Brahimi

Everton are keen on signing the Porto winger Yacine Brahimi.
According to O Jogo (report translated by Liverpool Echo), the Merseysiders recently sent scouts to watch the player in action.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for the player now.
Brahimi is a free agent this summer and it could be quite a coup for Everton. Landing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a superb bit of business.
The Porto ace will add goals and flair to Everton’s attack. He would also be an upgrade on the likes of Theo Walcott.
Everton need to improve their attacking options if they want to challenge for the European places.
Brahimi has scored 10 goals for Porto this past season and he could prove to be a valuable squad option for Marco Silva next season.
However, Everton won’t be the only club after him this summer and they will have to move quickly to secure his services.
They will have to present a lucrative proposal to the player in order to convince him.
Despite being 29 years old, Brahimi has a couple of good seasons in him and Everton should take the gamble on him.