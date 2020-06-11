Everton reportedly in frame for alleged Newcastle target Wilfried Zaha

Everton and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Newcastle United target Wilfried Zaha.

The Sun reported last month of Newcastle’s interest in Crystal Palace winger Zaha, with the British tabloid claiming that the prospective new owners of the Magpies – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – have already enquired about his availability.





The report stated that Palace value 27-year-old former Manchester United winger at more than £60 million.

However, it seems that Newcastle are facing some stiff competition for the Ivory Coast international.

According to 90min, French giants PSG are interested in Zaha and have been in contact with super agent Pini Zahavi’s team.

The report has claimed that Everton are still in the frame for the winger, having failed in their bid to sign him last summer.

However, according to the report, the Merseyside outfit have other priorities.

Crystal Palace exit inevitable

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, and there is a very good chance that he could leave Palace this summer.

After all, the London club are not going places, and although they are well established in the Premier League, they are not going to win any major trophies anytime soon.