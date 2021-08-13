Everton reportedly chasing Wolves midfielder Owen Otasowie

Everton are keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Owen Otasowie this summer according to a report from Voetbalkrant.

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez desperately needs to bolster his central midfield ranks at Goodison Park this summer.

The Spaniard should be looking to add more energy, dynamism and tenacity to his engine room. Everton haven’t been the same since Idrissa Gueye left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Cash doesn’t seem to be as free-flowing as it once was at Everton this summer, however. So Rafa will have to be thrifty in his player recruitment.

Everton chasing Otasowie

Voetbalkrant reckon that the Toffees are in a three-way chase for the young Wolves starlet’s signature alongside West Ham and Club Brugges.

The 20-year-old is available for a bargain £5 million fee this summer according to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers.

Otasowie is very talented. He is a highly energetic, dynamic and athletic midfield player.

He seems to possess all of the attributes that Everton currently lack in the middle of the park.

Sure, Otasowie is very inexperienced. He has only played seven senior games for Wolves after all.

The Wolves ace has a very bright future ahead of him though. And the early signs are very good. The youngster certainly has the physical attributes required to succeed in the Premier League.

And £5 million for the midfielder’s signature would be decent value for Everton.

