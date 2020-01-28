Everton remain keen on Matias Vecino

Everton are keen on signing the Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.
According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the two clubs are negotiating the transfer and the player is ready to join the Toffees.
Apparently, Inter Milan value the player at around €20m. It will be interesting to see if Everton agree to their demands for the midfielder.
Everton need to add to their midfield options and Vecino could prove to be a handy option for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan and he needs a fresh start as well.
Ancelotti is a world-class manager and any player would be tempted to work with him. Vecino will be looking to kick-start his career under the Italian’s management if the deal goes through.
Everton have had a poor season so far and they will have to improve a lot in the remaining games if they want to secure a respectable position in the table.
New signings like Vecino will certainly help them in that regard. The 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder will add calmness and composure to Everton’s midfield.
He will also provide a defensive shield for Everton’s back four.