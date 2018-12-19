Everton receive massive transfer boost in Gabriel Barbosa chase

Everton have received a massive transfer boost in their race to sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window.
Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb reported last month that the Toffees are heavily interested in signing Barbosa, and have made contact with Inter Milan already.
Marco Silva should be looking to sign a striker when the transfer window opens, and may have received a massive boost in their race to sign to 22-year-old.
He joined Inter in 2016 2016 for a transfer fee to be worth £25 million. He struggled during his time at Inter, but has found his mojo back upon returning to Santos on loan. He has scored 27 goals in 53 games for Santos this season.
Inter Milan Sporting director Piero Ausilio has said it will be hard for the striker to force his way into the Serie A side once he completes his loan spell.
Ausilio said as quoted by Sky Sports: “Gabriel will return to Inter after he has finished his loan. The next six months we will have no room for him. We are happy with him and will find the best solution.”
Barbosa has found his form in Brazil but he has no room in the Inter Milan squad. The Serie A giants are ready to offload him, and it will make the task easier for Everton to sign the striker.