Everton receive boost in their pursuit of Gabriel

Everton have been linked with the Lille defender Gabriel for a while now.
The player is thought to be a target for French heavyweights PSG as well but Le 10 Sport (translated by Sportwitness) believe that the Ligue 1 side could pull out of the race.
Apparently, Thiago Silva has been offered a new one-year deal at the club and the Brazilian could sign it.
Gabriel was being targeted as the Brazilian’s replacement. If stays put, PSG are unlikely to sign Gabriel now.
The report claims that Everton are now leading the chase for the player. Apparently, they ‘hold the reins’ in the pursuit for the 22-year-old right now.
Everton will be delighted with these developments. They need a talented young centre back and Gabriel would be a perfect fit for them in theory.
He is highly rated in France and Ancelotti could help him fulfill his potential at Goodison Park.
It will be interesting to see if Silva signs his extension now. A lot will depend on the Brazilian’s decision.
If PSG are to make a move for Gabriel, it would complicate things for Everton. The Ligue 1 outfit can offer the player more money and regular Champions League football.
Everton might find it difficult to tempt him then.