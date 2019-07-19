Everton ready to sign Brazil midfielder Reinier

Everton are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Reinier this summer.
The 17-year-old is very highly rated by Flamengo and the Toffees are looking to bring him in.
According to a report from Globoesporte, the Premier League club’s representatives have already met with the Brazilian club’s directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel.
The two directors have travelled to England for talks.
The report claims that Everton are prepared to submit a €40m (£35m) offer for the player.
Reinier is highly rated in Brazil and he is tipped to be the next big thing out of South America. It seems that the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign him up before the top clubs start to take notice of him.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club manage to get the deal over the line.
Reinier is likely to join up with Everton’s youth side if the transfer goes through. He is not ready to make his mark on the first team just yet.
Ever since Marcel Brands has come in, Everton have tried to sign talented young players and Reinier fits that profile. Their interest in the Brazilian is certainly understandable.